Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) vs. Enviro Technologie (NASDAQ:EVTND) Head-To-Head Survey

Enviro Technologie (OTCMKTS:EVTND) and Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enviro Technologie and Amtech Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enviro Technologie $2.82 million 0.30 $590,000.00 N/A N/A Amtech Systems $85.04 million 0.85 -$5.16 million $0.28 18.46

Enviro Technologie has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amtech Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.5% of Amtech Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Enviro Technologie shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Amtech Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Enviro Technologie has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amtech Systems has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enviro Technologie and Amtech Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enviro Technologie 19.22% -179.91% 33.19% Amtech Systems -18.28% 1.58% 1.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Enviro Technologie and Amtech Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enviro Technologie 0 0 0 0 N/A Amtech Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Amtech Systems beats Enviro Technologie on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enviro Technologie Company Profile

Enviro Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental and industrial separation applications. It manufactures and develops Voraxial Separator, which provides a method to separate large volumes of solids and liquids with specific gravities and without the need of a pressure drop. The company was founded by Alberto Di Bella on October 19, 1964 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc. manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing. The Solar segment supplies thermal processing systems, including diffusion, plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition systems; and automation equipment comprising mass wafer transfer systems, sorters, long-boat transfer systems, load station elevators, buffers, and conveyers, as well as related parts and services. The Semiconductor segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal processing equipment, including solder reflow equipment and related controls for use by various semiconductor manufacturers, as well as in electronics assembly for automotive and other industries. Its products include horizontal and vertical diffusion furnaces used to produce semiconductors, silicon wafers, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as lapping equipment, polishing templates and wafer insert carriers, mass wafer transfer systems, loaders, and sorters. The Polishing segment provides silicon wafers for semiconductor products; sapphire substrates for LED lighting and mobile devices; silicon carbide wafers for LED and power device applications; various glass and silica components for 3D image transmission; quartz and ceramic components for telecommunications devices; and medical device components, and optical and photonics applications. The company sells its products through sales personnel, as well as a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as Quartz Engineering & Materials, Inc. and changed its name to Amtech Systems, Inc. in 1987. Amtech Systems, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

