Analysts Anticipate Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) to Post -$0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.36). Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 153.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.13. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $293.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.16 million.

Several analysts have commented on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.43.

BFAM stock traded up $3.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.36. The stock had a trading volume of 274,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,427. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.33. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $64.23 and a 1-year high of $176.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total transaction of $387,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,833,309.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total value of $362,373.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,865 shares in the company, valued at $11,661,577.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,522 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 508.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.