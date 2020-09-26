Analysts Anticipate Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) to Post $0.53 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) will report earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Financial Institutions’ earnings. Financial Institutions posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Financial Institutions will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.27 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Financial Institutions.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.40. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $44.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.72 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FISI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Financial Institutions in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.93. The company had a trading volume of 67,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,828. Financial Institutions has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $33.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 6.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

