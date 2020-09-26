Analysts Anticipate Integra Resources Corp. (NYSE:ITRG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Integra Resources Corp. (NYSE:ITRG) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Integra Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). Integra Resources reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, December 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Integra Resources.

Integra Resources (NYSE:ITRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04).

ITRG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market cap of $181.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.84. Integra Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County, southwestern Idaho.

