Analysts Anticipate Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.93 Million

Equities analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) to post $42.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full year sales of $637.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $173.20 million to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $882.80 million to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.97) by $2.45. The firm had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 million.

MSGE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.48. 148,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $172.47.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

