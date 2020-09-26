Analysts Anticipate Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) to report earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Odonate Therapeutics’ earnings. Odonate Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.88) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.59) to ($4.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.81) to ($4.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Odonate Therapeutics.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.11).

ODT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Ci Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Odonate Therapeutics stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,823. Odonate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.01. The company has a market cap of $429.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.58.

In other Odonate Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin C. Tang acquired 1,052,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $14,999,991.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aaron I. Davis acquired 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $276,172.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,196,531 shares of company stock valued at $17,138,903. 48.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 132.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 16.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 76.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

