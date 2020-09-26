Analysts Expect Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Avient’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Avient posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avient.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $609.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.75 million. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

AVNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Avient from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Avient in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Avient in a report on Thursday.

Shares of AVNT stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.84. 786,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,835. Avient has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $37.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

