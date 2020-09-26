Analysts Expect GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). GreenSky reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.94 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on GSKY shares. BidaskClub raised GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GreenSky from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of GreenSky in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. GreenSky currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSKY. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in GreenSky during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in GreenSky during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in GreenSky during the first quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in GreenSky by 281.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in GreenSky during the first quarter worth $51,000. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSKY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.15. 424,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.08. GreenSky has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

