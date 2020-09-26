Analysts Expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) to Announce -$3.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will report earnings of ($3.69) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($6.80) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.62). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($10.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($20.80) to ($3.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.90) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.97) by $2.45. The company had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 million.

Shares of NYSE MSGE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.48. 148,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -17.87. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $172.47.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

