Analysts Expect Noble Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBL) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Noble Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBL) to announce ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Noble Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Noble Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 110%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noble Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Noble Energy.

Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 143.15%. The business had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.10 million.

Noble Energy stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.49. The stock had a trading volume of 14,721,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,343,748. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Noble Energy has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.62.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company also owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. Its assets are located in the US onshore unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins in the Eastern Mediterranean and off the west coast of Africa.

