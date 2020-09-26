Analysts Expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.48 Million

Analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to report $75.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.02 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted sales of $423.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year sales of $477.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $443.90 million to $527.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $898.27 million, with estimates ranging from $763.60 million to $990.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $22.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million.

PEB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Evercore ISI cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

NYSE PEB traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $12.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,631,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.52%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 12,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $275,174.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,600.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 5,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $107,650.58. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 566.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 278.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

