Analysts Set Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Price Target at $271.12

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $270.13.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BABA. Raymond James raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Truist raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 180.0% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 99.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BABA traded up $1.36 on Monday, hitting $271.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,466,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,060,117. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $161.68 and a 52-week high of $299.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.60. The firm has a market cap of $733.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.