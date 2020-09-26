Analysts Set BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) PT at $277.88

BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $277.88.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 9,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $2,503,625.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 2,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.43, for a total value of $699,475.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,362,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 580.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 10,281 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 246,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,734,000 after purchasing an additional 57,181 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECH traded up $9.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $241.74. 313,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,969. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.92. BIO-TECHNE has a 52 week low of $155.17 and a 52 week high of $286.68.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 31.04%. The business had revenue of $175.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. BIO-TECHNE’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

