Analysts Set Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target at $32.47

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.47.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLDR. TheStreet raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. B. Riley raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $64.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Shares of BLDR stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $30.59. 1,449,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,758. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $33.45.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 29.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $873,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $278,522.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,048.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 622.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 667.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.