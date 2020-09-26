Analysts Set Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target at $27.80

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra raised Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Canadian Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Canadian Solar stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.18. 2,775,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $34.87.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The solar energy provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.94 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 56.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,401,848 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $38,213,000 after acquiring an additional 865,128 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 407.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,963 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 42,528 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 18.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,836 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

