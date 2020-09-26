Analysts Set Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) Target Price at C$2.53

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.53.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPG. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$1.50 price objective on Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of CPG traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$1.64. 2,184,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,819,133. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.75 and a twelve month high of C$6.30. The company has a market cap of $868.77 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.20.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$263.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$340.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is -0.47%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

