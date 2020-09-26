Analysts Set Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) PT at $4.90

Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.90.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Northland Securities started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their target price on Earthstone Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

NYSE:ESTE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.65. 332,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,841. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59. Earthstone Energy has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $7.23. The company has a market cap of $172.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 2.60.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $21.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 634,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 177,443 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 390,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 174,115 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 236,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 87,509 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 144,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 28,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 28,134 shares in the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.