Analysts Set Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) Target Price at $18.44

Shares of Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.44.

EQX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold Cp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold Cp from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold Cp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold Cp from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinox Gold Cp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 68,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of Equinox Gold Cp stock remained flat at $$11.63 on Monday. 947,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,142. Equinox Gold Cp has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

