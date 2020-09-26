Analysts Set Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) Target Price at $25.33

Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.33.

FHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $20.82. The stock had a trading volume of 784,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20. Federated Hermes has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $360.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.