Analysts Set Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Target Price at $74.00

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,498,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,773. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.87 and a 200-day moving average of $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22. Horizon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $82.60.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 1,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $105,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 23,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $1,265,353.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,936,022.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,263 shares of company stock worth $12,946,241. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 642.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. King Wealth purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 860.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

