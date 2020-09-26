Analysts Set Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Target Price at $101.63

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.63.

INCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Incyte from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Sunday, August 9th.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total transaction of $85,471.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,680.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 2,193 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $199,190.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,959.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,854 shares of company stock worth $12,081,695 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,378,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,503. Incyte has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.34 and its 200-day moving average is $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Incyte will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

