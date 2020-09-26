Analysts Set Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Price Target at $77.59

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.61.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IR. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Sunday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th.

IR stock remained flat at $$35.37 during trading on Monday. 1,787,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,639,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.90. Ingersoll-Rand has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of -147.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue was up 101.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 43,121 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $1,492,417.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,561.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,431,526 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the first quarter valued at about $1,752,644,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 20.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,098,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507,608 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,891,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,715,000 after acquiring an additional 15,469,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,209,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,439 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

