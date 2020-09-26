Analysts Set Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) PT at $62.17

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $355,647.60. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.71, for a total transaction of $283,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,444.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,639 shares of company stock worth $1,125,437 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 36,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

NSIT stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.54. 280,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $73.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.02. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.55.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.74. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

