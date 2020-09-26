Analysts Set Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Target Price at $50.60

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Nucor from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

Shares of NUE traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,779. Nucor has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $405,417.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,099,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

