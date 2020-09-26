Analysts Set Orange SA (EPA:ORA) Price Target at €13.46

Orange SA (EPA:ORA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €13.46 ($15.83).

ORA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

ORA traded down €0.13 ($0.15) during trading on Monday, hitting €8.89 ($10.46). 8,235,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. Orange has a twelve month low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a twelve month high of €15.80 ($18.59). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of €10.53.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

