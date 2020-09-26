Analysts Set South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) PT at $23.40

South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

Several analysts have commented on SJI shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $18.93. 1,264,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,962. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $259.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.19 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.84%. On average, analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

