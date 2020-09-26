Analysts Set Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Target Price at $140.86

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.86.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

TGT stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.35. 2,736,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,326,191. Target has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $156.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Target will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Mark Schindele sold 2,404 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $372,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,541,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,121 shares of company stock valued at $19,307,619. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,265,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Target by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $434,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,400 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at $14,891,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Target by 7.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 657,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $78,797,000 after buying an additional 45,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% during the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 21,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

