Analyzing Credit One Financial (OTCMKTS:COFI) and Fluent (OTCMKTS:FLNT)

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) and Credit One Financial (OTCMKTS:COFI) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Fluent and Credit One Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluent -0.90% 0.33% 0.23% Credit One Financial N/A N/A N/A

Fluent has a beta of 2.62, meaning that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credit One Financial has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.7% of Fluent shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Fluent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fluent and Credit One Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluent $281.68 million 0.70 -$1.75 million ($0.02) -129.50 Credit One Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Credit One Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fluent.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Fluent and Credit One Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluent 0 1 1 0 2.50 Credit One Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fluent presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.05%. Given Fluent’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fluent is more favorable than Credit One Financial.

Summary

Fluent beats Credit One Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc. provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services. The company was formerly known as Cogint, Inc. and changed its name to Fluent, Inc. in April 2018. Fluent, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Credit One Financial

Credit One Financial, Inc. operates through its subsidiary, CEM International Ltd., which operates as an advertising agent to place and handle advertising. The company was founded on September 24, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

