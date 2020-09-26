Analyzing Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) & Golden Gate Partners (NASDAQ:GNGT)

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) and Golden Gate Partners (OTCMKTS:GNGT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Redfin and Golden Gate Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redfin $779.80 million 6.06 -$80.81 million ($0.88) -54.01 Golden Gate Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Golden Gate Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Redfin.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Redfin and Golden Gate Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redfin 4 6 8 0 2.22 Golden Gate Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Redfin presently has a consensus price target of $39.75, suggesting a potential downside of 16.37%. Given Redfin’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Redfin is more favorable than Golden Gate Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Redfin and Golden Gate Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redfin -7.73% -20.93% -10.84% Golden Gate Partners N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.6% of Redfin shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Redfin shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 94.2% of Golden Gate Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Redfin has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Gate Partners has a beta of -0.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Redfin beats Golden Gate Partners on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties. The company was formerly known as Appliance Computing Inc. and changed its name to Redfin Corporation in May 2006. Redfin Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Golden Gate Partners

Golden Gate Partners, Inc. focuses on marketing distressed residential properties in the United States. It intends to market properties to international buyers, primarily from China and other parts of Asia. The company was formerly known as Golden Gates Homes, Inc. and changed its name to Golden Gate Partners, Inc. in January 2014. Golden Gate Partners, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York. As of June 18, 2013, Golden Gate Partners, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ta Partners, Inc.

