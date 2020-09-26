Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives $66.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BUD. Argus upped their price target on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Sunday, September 6th.

NYSE BUD traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $52.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,830,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,910. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The company has a market capitalization of $106.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.15. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,699 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,798 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares in the last quarter. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

