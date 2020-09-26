Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) Insider Acquires A$17,825.00 in Stock

Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) insider Nigel Garrard bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$35.65 ($25.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,825.00 ($12,732.14).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.15, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.394 per share. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from Ansell’s previous Final dividend of $0.38. Ansell’s payout ratio is presently 59.17%.

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment offers a range of surgical and examination gloves covering various applications; and healthcare safety devices and active infection protection products for healthcare patients.

