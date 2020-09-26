Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Apple from $82.50 to $94.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a sell rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $112.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,946.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 15.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 117,143 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,734,000 after acquiring an additional 15,522 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,303,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $475,555,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 11.6% during the second quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $4,114,000. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its position in Apple by 6.2% during the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 44,123 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,096,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

