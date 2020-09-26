Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Research Coverage Started at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptose Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Sunday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.96.

APTO opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $509.05 million, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.69. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William G. Rice sold 168,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $1,021,790.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,014.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jotin Marango sold 62,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $380,151.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 116,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,124.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 379,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,301,081. Corporate insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corriente Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 544.1% during the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,918,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,960 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,158,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 950,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 291,841 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,941,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Precept Management LLC now owns 776,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 326,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

