Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$12.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

APS stock opened at C$7.71 on Tuesday. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of C$2.37 and a one year high of C$12.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 15.54 and a current ratio of 15.76. The company has a market capitalization of $674.50 million and a PE ratio of -12.30.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.08). On average, research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Gregory Kwok Lee Chow sold 126,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.47, for a total transaction of C$1,072,877.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,972,205.62. Also, Director William Glenn Rice sold 168,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.47, for a total transaction of C$1,430,506.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 297,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,520,019.81.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

