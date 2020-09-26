Ardor Reaches Market Cap of $53.09 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $53.09 million and $2.56 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0531 or 0.00000494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006345 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00016804 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00020497 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002847 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000368 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex, Binance, OKEx, LiteBit.eu and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

