Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) Receives $11.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 52.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 321,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 182,024 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 209.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 325,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 895,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 57,555 shares during the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACRE traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 184,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,761. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.61. The company has a market cap of $321.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $17.72.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 8.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 98.51%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

