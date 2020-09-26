Argan (NYSE:AGX) Upgraded at CJS Securities

CJS Securities upgraded shares of Argan (NYSE:AGX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Argan from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Argan from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

AGX stock opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.65. Argan has a 1-year low of $29.91 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $652.50 million, a P/E ratio of -70.58 and a beta of 0.65.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. Argan had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 3.36%.

In other Argan news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $186,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Argan during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Argan by 1,791.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Argan by 73.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Argan by 71.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Argan by 49.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

