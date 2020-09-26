Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $221.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANET. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Arista Networks from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Arista Networks stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $200.64. 431,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.70. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $267.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.56 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. Arista Networks’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total value of $276,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,423.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 15,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $3,737,809.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,323. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,114 shares of company stock worth $17,473,953. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arista Networks by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,004,000 after buying an additional 71,892 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 207.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,020,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,694 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 58.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,459,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,486,000 after purchasing an additional 539,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,900,000 after purchasing an additional 19,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 763,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,720,000 after buying an additional 119,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

