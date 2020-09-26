ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARKAY. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research report on Monday, July 13th. HSBC lowered shares of ARKEMA/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ARKEMA/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.00.

ARKEMA/S stock opened at $105.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.56. ARKEMA/S has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $117.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.07 and a 200-day moving average of $92.08.

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. ARKEMA/S had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that ARKEMA/S will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ARKEMA/S

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

