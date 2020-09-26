Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.70 ($9.06) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Aroundtown presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.45 ($7.59).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

ETR:AT1 opened at €4.12 ($4.84) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.31, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of €5.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.27. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 1-year high of €8.88 ($10.45).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.