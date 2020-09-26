Arweave (AR) Trading 11.1% Lower This Week

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 26th. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $109.99 million and $3.85 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arweave has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $3.29 or 0.00030662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043158 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.56 or 0.04837114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009330 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00058003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033860 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

Buying and Selling Arweave

Arweave can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.