Asia Time (OTCMKTS:ATYM) versus A-Mark Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:AMRK) Financial Survey

Asia Time (OTCMKTS:ATYM) and A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get Asia Time alerts:

This table compares Asia Time and A-Mark Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asia Time N/A N/A N/A A-Mark Precious Metals 0.56% 36.02% 3.78%

This table compares Asia Time and A-Mark Precious Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asia Time N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A A-Mark Precious Metals $5.46 billion 0.04 $30.51 million $4.31 7.43

A-Mark Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Asia Time.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.7% of A-Mark Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.2% of Asia Time shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.6% of A-Mark Precious Metals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Asia Time has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, A-Mark Precious Metals has a beta of -0.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Asia Time and A-Mark Precious Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asia Time 0 0 0 0 N/A A-Mark Precious Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00

A-Mark Precious Metals has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.31%.

Summary

A-Mark Precious Metals beats Asia Time on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Asia Time Company Profile

Asia Time Corporation also designs watches for manufacturers and exporters of watches, as well as manufactures and distributes complete watches primarily to Internet marketers but to a lesser extent. The Company’s core customer base consists primarily of wholesalers, and medium-to-large-sized watch manufacturers that produce watches primarily for consumer sale. Asia Time Corporation has distribution centers and sales offices throughout Hong Kong and the People’s Republic of China. The Company distributes more than 350 products from over 30 vendors, including Citizen Group, Seiko Corporation and Ronda AG. As a part and included in its sale of watch movements, the Company provides a variety of value-added services, including automated inventory management services, integration, design and development, management, and extended and post-sale support services. The Company primarily distributes quartz watch movements that were produced primarily in Switzerland and Japan.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints. It also provides loans on precious metals, and rare coins and other collectibles collateral to coin dealers, collectors, and investors; storage solutions for precious metals and numismatic coins for financial institutions, dealers, investors, and collectors; and a range of logistics services, including storage, shipping, handling, receiving, processing, and inventorying of precious metals and custom coins. In addition, the company offers custom fabricated silver bullion and other specialty products, as well as various services comprising consignment and customized finance programs. It serves mints, manufacturers and fabricators, refiners, coin and bullion dealers, e-commerce retailers, banks and other financial institutions, commodity brokerage houses, industrial users of precious metals, investors, and collectors. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Time Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Time and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.