ATLANT (ATL) Price Down 18.1% Over Last Week

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. ATLANT has a total market cap of $988,694.69 and $236.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ATLANT has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One ATLANT token can now be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043147 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006672 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.55 or 0.04816186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009322 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00057839 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033870 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002154 BTC.

ATLANT Token Profile

ATL is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

