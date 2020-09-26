Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atlantica Yield from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of Atlantica Yield stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $27.32. 260,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. Atlantica Yield has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.61.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $255.34 million for the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 1.04%. Research analysts expect that Atlantica Yield will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. This is a positive change from Atlantica Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Atlantica Yield’s payout ratio is presently 275.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Atlantica Yield by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 245,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Atlantica Yield by 1.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,981,000 after buying an additional 25,995 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantica Yield by 78.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,781,000 after buying an additional 133,655 shares during the period. AXA boosted its stake in Atlantica Yield by 159.4% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 27,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Atlantica Yield by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 166,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. 37.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

