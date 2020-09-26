Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atomera Incorporated is involved in the business of developing, commercializing and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology (TM) for semiconductor transistors. Atomera Incorporated is headquartered in Los Gatos, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atomera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Atomera stock opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. Atomera has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $200.64 million, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Atomera had a negative net margin of 2,559.35% and a negative return on equity of 92.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Atomera will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atomera news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $87,520.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,731,903.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $29,483.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 146,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,800.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,511 shares of company stock worth $122,882. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atomera in the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atomera in the 2nd quarter worth $351,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Atomera in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atomera in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atomera in the 2nd quarter worth $728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

