Atonomi (ATMI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $9.00

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 26th. Atonomi has a market cap of $185,054.88 and $9.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atonomi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, Atonomi has traded 16% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043161 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006715 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.54 or 0.04847464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009330 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00058040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033838 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Atonomi Profile

Atonomi (ATMI) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news . The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BitForex, Bilaxy, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

