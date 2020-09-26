Attila Price Tops $0.15 (ATT)

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Attila token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001396 BTC on exchanges. Attila has a market cap of $67.61 million and $271,090.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Attila has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043188 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $526.84 or 0.04899005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009314 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00058335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033961 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002166 BTC.

About Attila

ATT is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 tokens. The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org . Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO

Attila Token Trading

Attila can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Attila should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Attila using one of the exchanges listed above.

