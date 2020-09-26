Augur Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Augur token can currently be bought for about $14.66 or 0.00136432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Kraken, Mercatox and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Augur has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Augur has a total market cap of $161.21 million and $10.33 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00244609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00040564 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00095487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.51 or 0.01522157 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00195281 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Augur’s official website is www.augur.net . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Augur Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

