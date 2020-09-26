Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Receives $154.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.83.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,309,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,813. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $15,913,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 9,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

