AutoZone’s (AZO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AZO. DA Davidson initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,380.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,190.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,301.56.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,135.02 on Tuesday. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,274.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,201.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,089.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.74 by $6.19. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 115.57% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 70.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,069,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,290,000 after acquiring an additional 547,747 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $276,856,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $4,837,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 204.8% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,860,000 after purchasing an additional 91,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1,719.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,691,000 after purchasing an additional 86,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

